Turkey detains 26 people after car bomb, governor says PKK responsible
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained 26 people over a car bomb attack in the south-eastern town of Viransehir, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.
ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he would not run in elections due in the country in the spring.
"I will not run for the elections," Monti said in an interview on news channel CNN during a trip to the United States.
"I think it's important that the whole political game resumes in Italy, hopefully with a higher degree of responsibility and maturity."
There is uncertainty over whether the next government will continue to push through tough austerity measures brought in by Monti's technocrat government to address Italy's high levels of debt since it was appointed late last year.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Andrew Roche)
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained 26 people over a car bomb attack in the south-eastern town of Viransehir, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.
SEOUL Handcuffed and tied with white rope, the scion of one of the world's biggest conglomerates, Samsung Group, was taken on Saturday for questioning by South Korean authorities after spending a night in a small detention cell.
BAGHDAD The U.S.-led military coalition on Saturday said its forces destroyed a building in the main medical complex of western Mosul, suspected to house an Islamic State command center.