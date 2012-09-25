ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he would not run in elections due in the country in the spring.

"I will not run for the elections," Monti said in an interview on news channel CNN during a trip to the United States.

"I think it's important that the whole political game resumes in Italy, hopefully with a higher degree of responsibility and maturity."

There is uncertainty over whether the next government will continue to push through tough austerity measures brought in by Monti's technocrat government to address Italy's high levels of debt since it was appointed late last year.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Andrew Roche)