Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti gestures as he speaks during the opening ceremony of the academic year at the Bocconi University in Milan November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

DOHA Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday the next government would continue on a responsible path with economic reforms after elections in the spring.

"We are confident that governments in Italy will continue on the reform path," Monti said at a press conference in Doha, Qatar during a visit to the Gulf.

"There are no guarantees about what comes after the Italian elections. But I am confident that we will always have a responsible government."

There is uncertainty about what government will take power after elections, expected early next year, with international attention focused on whether it will stick to austerity measures imposed by Monti to pull Italy from the brink of a debt crisis.

(Reporting by Regan Doherty, writing by Naomi O'Leary)