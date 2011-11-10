ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said Wednesday he had nominated former European Commissioner Mario Monti as a senator for life, a position awarded to distinguished Italians for their contributions to the country.

Monti, an experienced economist who is currently the president of Milan's Bocconi university, has been mentioned in Italian media among possible candidates to succeed Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi when he steps down.

He would be seen as favourite to lead a possible technocrat government with a mandate to push through economic reforms.

The formation of a technical interim government is among the possible next steps in Italy's political crisis, and is the option favoured by markets over new elections.

