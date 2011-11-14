Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
ROME Italy's Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti said on Monday that his first day of talks on forming a new government had been constructive and he hoped to put together an administration that could take the country through to the next scheduled elections in 2013.
"It's obvious that parliament can decide at any time that a government does not have its confidence," he told a news conference, but added that he would not accept setting other time limits on the lifetime of the government.
"If a date was set beyond that time horizon, this predetermination would remove credibility from the government."
(Reporting By James Mackenzie and Philip Pullella)
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.