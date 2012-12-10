OSLO Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday he understood why financial markets had reacted negatively to the possibility of Silvio Berlusconi making a comeback, but said he remained in power and policies were not going to change soon.

"I understand market reactions, they need not be over dramatised," he told reporters after a ceremony to recognise the European Union's award of the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Let me also remind you that the current government has not left and is fully in charge and will be so until a new government comes up after parliamentary elections."

Monti has said his government does not have long left in office, but would not confirm whether he intended to run again when new elections are held, possibly in February.

"I am not considering this possibility or particular issue at this stage - our efforts are being devoted to the completion of the remaining time of the current government, which appears to be rather short time."

