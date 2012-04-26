ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's approval rating has fallen further in April, hit by higher taxes, controversial labour reform a stagnant economy, a poll showed on Thursday.

His government's rating dropped 5 percentage points from March to 45 percent and his personal approval rating fell by 4 percentage points to 51 from 55 percent, the IPR institute poll for La Repubblica paper showed.

Forty-five percent of those polled said they had great or sufficient overall trust in the government as opposed to 47 percent who said they had little or no trust in the government. Eight percent said they had no opinion.

Monti's technocrat government took office in November to try to transform the economy and avert a Greek-style debt crisis.

The IPR poll also showed that the individual approval ratings for his ministers had also fallen, notably for Labour Minister Elsa Fornero.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Louise Ireland)