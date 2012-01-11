Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BERLIN Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday that Europe must recognise the way in which the Italian public had agreed to painful austerity measures to cut its debt.
Monti told reporters after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin that Italians had broadly backed a very tough set of austerity measures.
"This was a very mature attitude by Italians, and it merits not a reward ... but a recognition by Europe that it doesn't have to fear any more that Italy is a possible source of contagion for Europe," Monti told a news conference.
The Italian leader was repeating a frequent recent theme that Italy has made as many sacrifices as it can and Europe must now take action to help it combat the euro zone debt crisis.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.