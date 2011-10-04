NEW YORK Italy's credit rating could come under further downward pressure if the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is not resolved and access to long-term funding is diminished, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Moody's slashed Italy's credit rating by three notches to A2 from Aa2 with a negative outlook earlier on Tuesday, citing downside risks to economic growth amid a weakening global outlook.

"The risk profiles of the government demanded a repositioning of the rating into the single-A category," Alexander Kockerbeck, sovereign credit analyst at Moody's told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"If we see such a situation developing and when there is some risk of long-term financing then that would be a situation which you would see a transition of this rating towards a lower level," he said.

Italy has moved towards the centre of the euro zone crisis as it struggles to balance its budget while receiving help from the European Central Bank to support its government bonds.

The Moody's move comes after Standard and Poor's cut its rating on Italy to A/A-1 from A+/A-1+ on September 19 and underlines growing investor uncertainty about the euro zone's third largest economy.

Greece remains the epicentre of the crisis and is perilously close to default as European policymakers struggle to agree on a strong enough bailout fund.

The crisis has sent Italy's borrowing costs soaring and pushed it further up the list of euro zone problem countries, with the risk premium paid on its bonds compared with benchmark German Bunds now higher than the equivalent Spanish spread.

The yield spread for Italian government bonds has widened to 3.77 percent over German Bunds, while Spain's spread over German debt is 2.22 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"We do not anticipate here a concrete outcome of the Greek case," Kockerbeck said.

"There is an environment in which we cannot exclude an outcome of the crisis management in the euro zone which may trigger some further funding problems or problems to market access" for some highly indebted euro zone governments, he added.

