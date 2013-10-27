Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi lvisits a simulation of a forward operating base at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, Surrey October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Peter Nicholls

ROME Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi finally collected her honorary citizenship of Rome on Sunday, 19 years after being offered the honour.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, 68, spent most of two decades under house arrest after a military government ignored the results of a 1990 election won by her party.

"Nineteen years have passed since the giving of Roman citizenship to Aung San Suu Kyi. Today, finally we award it to a free woman," Mayor Ignazio Marino wrote on Twitter.

The citizenship recognises "her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights," Marino's office said.

The daughter of independence figure Aung San, Suu Kyi was elected to parliament last year as Myanmar opened up after years of authoritarian rule and international isolation.

