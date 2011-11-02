ROME Italy's octogenarian president has stepped into the breach at a moment of national peril, calling Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to order as the euro zone's financial crisis threatens Rome.

Despite holding what is supposed to be a largely ceremonial role, former communist Giorgio Napolitano has made increasingly urgent appeals to Berlusconi and politicians of all parties to take decisive action.

On Tuesday night he issued an extremely unusual statement which, behind the coded words, read like a warning to Berlusconi that the time for delay and prevarication had passed and he could be replaced if he did not act immediately.

With Italy drifting towards financial disaster, Berlusconi has come under fire from Italy's business leaders, the Catholic Church and the political opposition for failing to enact the budget reforms needed to pacify financial markets.

But the head of state is by a long way the most influential individual to take aim at the government's lack of action.

"This is the closest a president can get to removing the prime minister," said James Walston, political science professor at the American University in Rome.

"Napolitano is pushing the bounds of presidential propriety but, as one of the few institutional figures with consistently high approval ratings, Napolitano has obviously felt that he has to act if the government won't."

Napolitano has considerable influence over the formation of a new government but he cannot act unless Berlusconi is toppled or steps down, something the flamboyant, 75-year-old media magnate has emphasised he will not do.

The president's statement, however, suggested he was considering the possibility of a broad-based government because of the seriousness of the economic situation.

CENTRE OF POLITICS

The president's move to the centre of the political stage reflects general alarm that a squabbling and distracted government is just not capable of taking the tough action required to restore market confidence.

"Personal destinies prevail over the general good. The fear of losing votes, over that of losing the country," said commentator Ferruccio De Bortoli in an attack on Berlusconi and other politicians -- including the divided opposition -- in the Corriere della Sera daily on Wednesday.

"Berlusconi's time is over...he risks crushing his own party -- which must push him to leave -- and above all the country."

At the heart of Italy's instability are two factors.

Firstly, there is no obvious alternative to Berlusconi for centre-right voters who make up the majority in Italy, despite his sharply declining popularity after a string of sexual and legal scandals, and business and political setbacks.

The second is that while he seems too weak politically to take the decisive action that is necessary -- hamstrung as he is by the constant squabbling and disagreement within his coalition -- Berlusconi has been just strong enough to stay in power and has survived a series of confidence votes.

Napolitano's limited legal power is counter-balanced by the huge respect in which he is held by most Italians and when he speaks it makes the front page.

Despite his former career as a senior official in Italy's defunct Communist Party, Napolitano's blend of natural dignity and the common touch have given him a unique status in Italy, even among conservative voters.

He enjoys approval ratings around 80 percent compared to under 25 percent for Berlusconi.

Under pressure from the head of state, the markets and rebellions within the coalition, Berlusconi tried on Wednesday to produce tangible results, huddling for four hours with senior ministers before an evening cabinet meeting.

Berlusconi, and his ally the Northern League party leader Umberto Bossi, are widely believed to be trying to limp through to the end of the year before the government collapses.

This strategy is based on the idea that in that case Napolitano would not mandate a technocrat or national unity government but allow elections in the spring, giving the centre-right a chance of holding on to power.

As long as Berlusconi hangs on, Napolitano does not have the opportunity to appoint a new government, meaning the chances of an emergency administration depend on a parliamentary "accident" when the prime minister loses a crucial vote through defections or absences in parliament.

Sources in the ruling PDL party say that after a defection of another member on Tuesday, their majority is now only four votes in the lower house.

If that majority continues to dissolve, Napolitano's political judgement may be called upon sooner rather than later.

(Additional reporting by Paolo Biondi; Editing by Robert Woodward)