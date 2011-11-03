Italian President Giorgio Napolitano answers questions from journalists during a news conference after his meeting with Croatian President Ivo Josipovic in Zagreb July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

ROME Italy's octogenarian president has stepped into the breach at a time of national peril, openly canvassing the possibility of a unity government as Silvio Berlusconi reels under pressure from the euro zone crisis.

Despite holding what is supposed to be a largely ceremonial role, former communist Giorgio Napolitano, 86, has made increasingly urgent appeals to Berlusconi and politicians of all parties to take decisive action to tackle a crisis that has ravaged Italian government bonds and bank stocks.

On Tuesday night he issued an extremely unusual statement which, behind the coded words, read like a warning to Berlusconi that the time for delay and prevarication had passed and he could be replaced if he did not act immediately.

Since then, as more rebels call on Berlusconi to quit and his squabbling cabinet failed to endorse an urgent new programme of economic reforms, Napolitano has begun consultations with political parties at his hilltop palace.

These meetings, dubbed "pre-crisis," look clearly like the preparation for a new national unity or technocrat government, the latter to be led by an internationally respected figure.

With Italy drifting towards financial disaster, Berlusconi has come under fire from business leaders, the political opposition and many others for failing to enact the budget reforms needed to pacify financial markets.

But the head of state is by a long way the most influential figure to enter the fray. He entered new territory on Tuesday night by hinting he could respond to a chorus of demands for an emergency government to face market turmoil.

"This is the closest a president can get to removing the prime minister," said James Walston, political science professor at the American University in Rome.

"Napolitano is pushing the bounds of presidential propriety but, as one of the few institutional figures with consistently high approval ratings, Napolitano has obviously felt that he has to act if the government won't."

NAPOLITANO POWER LIMITED

There is one big catch.

The head of state constitutionally cannot act unless Berlusconi is toppled or steps down, something the flamboyant, 75-year-old media magnate has repeatedly emphasised he will not do. In addition, Napolitano would have difficulty appointing a new government without strong assurances that it could win a vote of confidence in parliament.

The president's move to the centre of the political stage reflects general alarm that a squabbling and distracted government is just not capable of taking the tough action required to restore market confidence.

"Personal destinies prevail over the general good. The fear of losing votes, over that of losing the country," said commentator Ferruccio De Bortoli in an attack on Berlusconi and other politicians -- including the divided opposition -- in the Corriere della Sera daily.

"Berlusconi's time is over...he risks crushing his own party -- which must push him to leave -- and above all the country."

At the heart of Italy's instability are two factors.

Firstly, there is no obvious alternative to Berlusconi for centre-right voters who make up the majority in Italy, despite his sharply declining popularity after a string of sexual and legal scandals, and business and political setbacks.

The second is that while he seems too weak politically to take the decisive action that is necessary -- hamstrung as he is by the constant squabbling within his coalition, Berlusconi has been just strong enough to stay in power and has survived a series of confidence votes.

However, there are strong signs that an increasing number of government deputies see the huge economic crisis as a deadly vote loser, and Berlusconi's majority may have evaporated already despite his significant residual powers of patronage.

Napolitano's limited legal power is counter-balanced by the huge respect in which he is held by most Italians; when he speaks, it makes the front page.

Despite his former career as a senior official in Italy's defunct Communist Party, Napolitano's blend of natural dignity and the common touch have given him a unique status in Italy, even among the country's dominant conservative voting bloc.

He enjoys approval ratings around 80 percent compared to less than 25 percent for Berlusconi.

Under pressure from the head of state, the markets and rebellions within the coalition, Berlusconi tried on Wednesday to produce tangible results to take to a G20 meeting in Cannes to meet impatient demands from euro zone leaders.

He huddled for four hours with senior ministers before a long evening cabinet meeting but failed to win support for an immediate decree law, having to settle instead for more minor measures to be added to an existing bill and looking even more exposed.

Berlusconi appears to have been blocked by Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, a constant thorn in his side, but also by constitutional objections from Napolitano who believed some of the provisions did not fit the definition of urgency needed for a decree.

Berlusconi and his ally, Northern League party leader Umberto Bossi, are widely believed to be trying to limp through to the end of the year before the government collapses.

This strategy is based on the idea of Napolitano not mandating a technocratic or national unity government but allowing elections in the spring, giving the centre-right a chance of holding onto power.

As long as Berlusconi hangs on, Napolitano does not have the opportunity to appoint a new government. That means the chances of an emergency administration depend on a parliamentary "accident," when the prime minister loses a crucial vote through defections or absences in parliament.

If Berlusconi's majority continues to dissolve, Napolitano may be able to take decisive action soon, although there are still deep disagreements among the politicians over economic measures, with the opposition apparently as divided as the government.

(Additional reporting by Paolo Biondi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)