MILAN Umberto Bossi, who quit last month as leader of Italy's corruption-hit Northern League, announced this week he could run for the leadership again, delighting his fans but worrying party members seeking a break with the past.

The anti-immigration party, a powerful junior ally in Silvio Berlusconi's former government, this weekend faces its first political test since allegations of misuse of public funds - including by Bossi's family members - when 8 million Italians vote in local elections.

Revered by his supporters in spite of the graft scandal, party founder Bossi had to make way for rival Roberto Maroni, a former interior minister, and two other League politicians who are temporarily sharing the party leadership.

The Northern League will hold its first national congress in 10 years on June 30-July 1 to elect a new leader, and Bossi - who had been written off by many pundits - told a rally this week he was "forced" to present his candidacy as new leader "for the party and for the people".

Based in Italy's wealthy north, the League is the staunchest opponent of Prime Minister Mario Monti's austerity measures and is often harshly critical of European Union institutions. Its statutes include the goal of independence for Italy's northern regions.

Support for the League at this weekend's local elections is seen falling to below 7 percent, from 12 percent in 2010 regional polls.

No party is likely to emerge a clear winner as disillusion with traditional parties across the political spectrum is seen keeping a large proportion of voters away.

Many Italian political experts predicted that neither Bossi nor the party would recover from the allegations that top officials, including Bossi's family members, used taxpayers' money to pay for sports cars and expensive holidays.

Although there is still no list of candidates, informal nominations for the future leader opened on Thursday when party daily La Padania published ballot slips that supporters can use to indicate their choice.

"Bossi does not want to be sidelined. He knows he can still count on a certain support among Northern League activists," said Roberto Biorcio, a sociology professor in Milan. "The move is certainly not welcomed by Maroni, who thought he had an open road to become the new secretary general (leader)."

Coming after the party said it had undergone a thorough clean-up, Bossi's announcement did not go down well with those in the League seeking a clean break with the past.

"I did not expect Bossi to put forward his name again. I believe this is inappropriate," said Flavio Tosi, mayor of the northern city of Verona who was one of the first within the party to speak out against Bossi and his associates.

