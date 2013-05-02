A nun walks next to a woman asking for money in Rome, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME Italy will need to take corrective measures to reduce its 2013 budget deficit if it wants to emerge from the European Union's so-called excessive deficit procedure, officials from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday.

"If Italy wants to go to the negotiations and exit the excessive deficit procedure they have to present new measures," said OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria.

Earlier Italian economy minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said it was important for the country to get out of the excessive deficit procedure to cut its borrowing costs and free up billions of euros for investment spending.

