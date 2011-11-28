ROME Italy's new government will have to increase efforts to cut its deficit as the economy looks set to slide into recession and contract by as much as 0.5 percent next year, the OECD said in its latest economic outlook published on Monday.

The report from Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development added to growing concern that the euro zone's third largest economy may already be in recession, putting budget targets at risk.

"Growth was probably negative in late 2011 and is projected to remain weak in 2012," the report said. "As this outlook is well below that assumed in the 2012 budget, further measures will be required ... to keep the fiscal adjustment programme on track."

It forecast gross domestic product growing by 0.7 percent in 2011 and contracting by 0.5 percent in 2012, compared with official government forecasts of growth of 0.7 percent in 2011 and 0.6 percent in 2012.

With yields on Italy's 10-year bonds now at more than 7 percent, a level it cannot afford to keep paying for long, Prime Minister Mario Monti's technocrat government has come under pressure to pass tough new austerity measures.

Monti has stuck to the previous government's target of balancing the budget by 2013 to help curb a debt burden the OECD expects will reach 120.4 percent of GDP next year. Ministers are working on new measures, expected to include pension, tax and labour market reforms.

The OECD said the pressure from financial markets would leave no room for any discretionary fiscal stimulus and any signs of greater than expected economic weakness would leave it with little choice but to tighten fiscal policy further.

"Fiscal tightening, combined with slowing world demand and weak competitiveness, will be a drag on growth in the short term but it is needed to ensure progress towards fiscal sustainability," the report said.

It said spending restraint rather than taxation should form the backbone of longer-term consolidation efforts.

The report said there was broad scope for structural reforms to stimulate growth, pointing in particular to loosening job protection measures, easing regulation of product markets and privatising both local public services and national assets.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie, editing by Mike Peacock)