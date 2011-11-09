ROME Italy's opposition parties said on Wednesday they want budget reforms, which Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has promised to implement before he resigns, to be passed by next Monday.

Anna Finocchiaro, Senate party leader for the main opposition Democratic Party, said the parties had requested that parliamentary officials set up a timetable for an urgent debate to pass the measure as soon as possible.

Berlusconi, who has lost his parliamentary majority, has promised to resign as soon as the measures are passed.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)