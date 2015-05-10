Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance Pier Carlo Padoan speaks during a discussion on ''A Reform Agenda for Europe's Leaders'' during the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

MILAN The Italian government will soon restore inflation-adjusted increases for smaller pensions after a ruling which declared invalid a reform that saved billions of euros, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told daily Il Messaggero on Sunday.

The constitutional court overturned provisions in a reform by Mario Monti's technocrat government which blocked inflation-adjusted increases in pensions of more than 1,500 euros per month.

The reform yielded savings of some 5 billion euros (3.6 billion pounds) for Italy's public finances in 2012-2013, although the implications of the court's ruling for this year's budget are still unclear.

"If the government reinstated completely the inflation-adjusted increases in pensions, Italy would breach European rules on public deficit, debt and fiscal structural adjustment simultaneously," Padoan told the newspaper.

For this reason, the government plans to restore inflation-adjusted increases only for low-income citizens who receive modest pensions, the minister said, without giving details.

"Lower pensions needs to be protected (from inflation) more than the others," Padoan said, adding the government would likely approve a decree as soon as next week to solve the problems created by the court ruling.

($1 = 0.8931 euros)

