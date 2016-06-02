Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he has been ordered to pay 2,047 euros (1,589.07 pounds) to Italy's tax enforcement agency after forgetting to pay a fine.
Renzi said on state television RAI late on Wednesday he had received a text message from his wife while he was attending a recent G7 meeting, telling him a payment demand had arrived in the post.
"There were journalists present, I looked at the message and said ..., oh darn, look what's happened, I have to pay Equitalia," Renzi said, adding: "Fines must be paid, the problem is sometimes the process is a bit complicated."
The 41 year-old premier has pledged to abolish the unpopular Equitalia by 2018 and create a more "user-friendly" system.
Renzi gave no details about the chain of events leading to the payment demand, saying only it related to something that happened "a few years ago".
He called for a system where you could be reminded to pay fines by text message and then you could pay them by "pressing a button."
He said as things stand it could easily happen that those owing money to the state in taxes or fines could forget about a demand payment, or fail to see one, perhaps because of a problem with the postal system.
"That's what happened to me - I forgot," he said, to laughs from the studio audience. ($1 = 0.8920 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Gavin Jones Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.