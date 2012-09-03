ROME Italian manufacturing activity dropped to a 10-month low in August as falling output and declining new business forced companies to slash staff, showing the country is no nearer exiting a deep recession, a survey showed on Monday.

The Markit/ADACI Purchasing Managers Index fell to 43.6 in August from 44.3 in July as the manufacturing sector entered its 11th month of contraction.

The index figure fell short of the lowest estimate from 14 analysts surveyed by Reuters, and remained far below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The Reuters survey had pointed to a slight rise in the index to 44.8, with forecasts ranging from 44.0 to 45.4.

Italy's economy has been in contraction since the middle of last year, compounding difficulties for Prime Minister Mario Monti's technocrat government as it grapples with a debt crisis that threatens the whole euro zone.

In the next few months the sluggish manufacturing sector could further depress the country's gross domestic product, which fell 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2012, according to Markit economist Phil Smith.

"Output levels again dropped sharply on an accelerated contraction in new orders, which suggested that the sector will weigh heavily on GDP in the third quarter," Smith said.

The PMI survey showed output fell sharply and at an accelerated rate in August, with the rate of decline the fastest since November 2011.

A drop in new business drove the sector down, with a fall in domestic demand rather than overseas exports the key factor according to the data. New export orders were down but not as sharply as overall orders, indicating that weak domestic demand was the main factor affecting the reading, Markit said.

The Italian retail market is bleak, with consumer confidence near a historic low. In August, consumer morale fell on concern over family finances and the economic outlook, data showed last week.

Recent data have pointed to little improvement as the government enacts tough austerity measures to try to bring the country's finances into line.

Wages stayed flat in July, data released on Thursday showed, and the country's jobless rate remained stable at 10.7 percent.

Job shedding in the manufacturing industry increased to its fastest rate in three years, Markit data showed, with larger businesses less likely to be cutting staff.

Overall, 15 percent of those polled said their business had reduced the number of staff employed within the last month.

(Reporting By Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Hugh Lawson)