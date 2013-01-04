ROME Italy's service sector shrank for the 19th month in a row in December as new business fell at its fastest rate since July, a survey showed on Friday.

The data suggests the recession in the euro zone's third-largest economy is likely to drag on in coming months, although the steepest phase of contraction may be over.

The Markit/ADACI Business Activity Index, covering service companies from hotels to banks, rose in December to 45.6 from 44.6 the previous month, but remained well below the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.

The result is slightly better than a 45.0 reading that a Reuters survey of 11 analysts had predicted. Forecasts ranged from 44.0 to 45.5.

New business in the services sector fell for the 20th month running, with the pace of decline accelerating to its sharpest since July, when the sub-index hit a 40-month low.

Markit economist Phil Smith said the weak trend in new business suggested that a return to growth in the services sector in the early part of next year appeared less likely.

The data follows Markit's sister manufacturing poll that showed activity shrinking for the 17th month in a row, albeit at the slowest rate since March, as orders, output and employment all declined.

The Italian economy, the most sluggish in the euro zone for more than a decade, posted five consecutive contractions up to the third quarter of last year and is not expected to post any growth before the second half of 2013.

Mario Monti's outgoing government estimates gross domestic product fell 2.4 percent in 2012 and will shrink by 0.2 percent this year.

Employment levels in the services sector continued to decline at a similar pace to November, Markit said, with survey respondents reporting cuts to the number of temporary positions.

Input price inflation accelerated to its fastest rate in four months, fuelled by higher taxes and increased labour costs. On the other hand, prices charged fell for the 17th straight month, as companies discounted products to boost sales.

REUTERS POLL: Consensus 45.0, (range 44.0-45.5, 11 participants)

