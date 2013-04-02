Employees of Fiat SpA work on a new ''Panda'' car at the Fiat plant in Pomigliano D'Arco, near Naples, in this December 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italian manufacturing activity fell more than expected in March, shrinking for the 20th straight month and at the fastest rate since August last year, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The data suggests that Italy's longest recession for 20 years may be deepening as the country struggles to form a government following an inconclusive election in February.

The Markit/ADACI Purchasing Managers Index dropped to a seven-month low of 44.5 in March from 45.8 the month before, falling further below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

"The latest reading was below the average recorded over the current 20-month sequence of contraction, and indicative of a marked deterioration in overall business conditions," the Markit/ADACI report said.

A Reuters survey of analysts had pointed to a more modest drop to 45.0.

The manufacturing sector accounts for about 19 percent of Italian economic output, according to statistics office ISTAT.

Long running declines in output, orders and jobs all steepened in March.

The new orders sub-index fell to 41.1 from 42.8, hitting its lowest level since May last year, though foreign orders edged up for the third month running. Manufacturing output and employment both posted seven-month lows.

On the brighter side, input prices for manufacturers fell for the first time since August, which was reflected in a slight decline in prices charged.

The euro zone's third-largest economy has contracted for six consecutive quarters and hopes of a recovery in the second half of this year are dwindling as most monthly indicators continue to worsen.

Joblessness has been rising steadily for the last year and data for January showed youth unemployment at an all-time high of 39 percent.

Last month Mario Monti's outgoing technocrat government forecast gross domestic product would fall by 1.3 percent this year following last year's 2.4 percent drop, but many analysts believe even the latest forecast is too upbeat.

Ratings agency Fitch, which cut Italy's creditworthiness last month, forecast a 1.8 percent GDP drop, and several large banks now have similar projections. ISTAT and the Bank of Italy have both said the recession could be deeper than the government forecasts.

