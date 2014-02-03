ROME Italian manufacturing activity grew for the seventh straight month in January, a survey showed on Monday, supporting expectations for moderate economic growth at the start of the year.

The Markit/ADACI Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 53.1, above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction but edging down from December's 32-month high of 53.3.

The reading was below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts that pointed to a rise to 53.5, but suggests the pick-up in the industrial sector that began in the middle of last year is continuing.

Still, the export-led recovery in manufacturing, which makes up around 19 percent of Italian gross domestic product, has so far not been fully reflected in other sectors of the economy. Consumer demand, for example, remains extremely weak.

Markit's sister survey of the much larger service sector briefly rose above the 50 mark in the early autumn only to fall back into contraction territory in November and December. January's services PMI will be issued on Wednesday.

Official data shows the euro zone's third-largest economy stagnated in the third quarter of last year and has not grown since the middle of 2011. The fourth quarter is expected to have brought modest growth, which is seen continuing into this year.

Most of the sub-indexes in the manufacturing PMI were little changed from December, with employment growth stabilising around the same modest rate and orders growth slowing slightly.

However, the manufacturing output indicator rose half a point to 56.4, posting its highest reading since April 2011, before the country fell into its longest post-war recession. Variations in industrial output normally have a close correlation with GDP in Italy.

Enrico Letta's broad coalition government has been under pressure to implement structural reforms to get the stagnant economy moving, but it has struggled to pass effective measures in the face of political bickering.

The government forecasts growth of 1.1 percent in 2014 after an estimated contraction of around 1.8 percent last year, though most independent bodies are considerably more downbeat.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development forecasts 0.6 percent growth this year and a Reuters survey of around 20 analysts surveyed last month pointed to 2014 growth of just 0.4 percent.

