ROME Italy's service sector shrank for the third month running in January but was closer to growth than expected, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the euro zone's third-largest economy may be turning around after a prolonged recession.

The Markit/ADACI Business Activity Index, which covers companies from cafes to insurers, rose to 49.4 from December's 47.9, leaving it just below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

The result was above the average forecast in a Reuters survey that pointed to a reading of 48.6. The index rose above 50 in September and October before dropping back below it in the final months of 2013.

"Although activity fell in January, an easing of the rate of decline as well as a slight rise in new work are encouraging signs that the sector is at least stabilising," Markit economist Phil Smith said.

"Furthermore, confidence among services firms regarding the year-ahead outlook for activity surged higher at the start of the year, returning to a level close to where it was prior to the recession."

The seasonally adjusted employment sub-index improved, with staff being cut at the slowest pace since October 2011.

A subindex gauging confidence about the year ahead rose to its second-highest level in 31 months, jumping to a seasonally adjusted reading of 67.0 from 62.8 in December.

Services make up around 70 percent of Italian gross domestic product, including public services not covered in the survey. A sister survey for the manufacturing sector this week showed growth for the seventh straight month, but a less robust performance in the services sector has dragged on the economy.

Official data shows the euro zone's third-largest economy stagnated in the third quarter of last year and has not grown since mid-2011. However, the fourth quarter is expected to have posted modest growth, which the government says will continue in 2014.

The government forecasts growth of 1.1 percent in 2014 after an estimated contraction of about 1.8 percent last year.

But most independent estimates are less optimistic. A Reuters survey last month pointed to 2014 growth of just 0.4 percent, and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development forecasts 0.6 percent growth this year.

