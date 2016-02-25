ROME Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) candidate for mayor of Rome made her debut speech on Thursday, promising a break with corruption and mismanagement as the party makes its bid to prove it is ready for national government.

The 37-year-old lawyer and city councillor is running to replace a team of unelected bureaucrats who stepped in after former Mayor Ignazio Marino, from Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party (PD), resigned in an expenses scandal.

"This will not be easy, let's be clear about that," Virginia Raggi, who surveys show has a strong chance of winning, told journalists at the foreign press club in Rome.

"We have to govern a city that has been raped for years by bad politics and a terrible administration."

Running the capital would be the biggest test yet for M5S, among the most successful anti-establishment parties that sprung up in Europe during the financial crisis. It is now Italy's second-largest after the PD.

Rome's last two mayors, from the centre-left and centre-right, both left office mired in scandal.

But M5s's record running 16 small local administrations has been blotted by a rubbish crisis in the Tuscan city of Livorno and mafia allegations in a district of Naples, which were seized upon by opponents as a sign it is not fit to govern.

Rome, where a major mafia trial is raking over years of alleged systemic corruption that reached right up into city hall, would hold far bigger challenges as well as the opportunity of a high-profile springboard to challenge Renzi.

Raggi insisted M5S was "more than ready, more than mature," to take on services such as transport and waste collection which are widely deemed inadequate for a major European capital.

Anger at a corrupt and inefficient political class fuelled M5S's ascent from its founding by comedian Beppe Grillo in 2009 to reaching 25 percent of votes at national elections in 2013.

Tempers have already flared over the mayoral campaign, in which Raggi's most likely opponents are Guido Bertolaso, an ex-civil protection chief who is expected to run for the centre-right, and Renzi ally Roberto Giacchetti of the PD.

Bertolaso faces trial in two cases related to his former role as civil protection chief, one of which concerned his handling of the 2009 earthquake that killed 300 people in the central city of L'Aquila. He denies wrongdoing.

The traditional parties are due to hold primary elections for their candidates in early March.

