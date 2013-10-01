U.S. strategy in Afghanistan will require more troops, U.S. general says
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.
ROME Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party should back Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote on Wednesday, party secretary Angelino Alfano said on Tuesday.
"I remain firmly convinced that our entire party should support Letta in a confidence vote. There are no groups or factions," he said.
A party source said Alfano was leaning towards backing the Letta government even if that meant breaking with Berlusconi.
A spokeswoman for Alfano declined to comment.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)
