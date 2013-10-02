Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta (L) addresses the Senate asking for a possible call for a confidence vote immediately, as he stands beside Interior Minister Angelino Alfano, in Rome, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi (2nd R) arrives at the Senate as Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta's asks for a possible call for a confidence vote immediately in Rome, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Italian centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday that he has yet to decide whether he will support Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government in a parliamentary confidence vote.

"We'll see what happens. We'll listen to Letta's speech and then we'll decide," Berlusconi told reporters upon his arrival in the Senate before the vote.

Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party risks splitting if the media tycoon urges his lawmakers to vote against the government because his PDL ministers have said they are ready to defy their leader and back Letta.

(Reporting by Roberto Landucci; writing by Steve Scherer.)