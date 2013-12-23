ROME Italy's parliament gave final approval to the government's 2014 budget on Monday, after Prime Minister Enrico Letta's ruling coalition won a confidence motion over the package of measures in the Senate.

The lower house passed the package on Friday.

The budget ensures Italy's public deficit remains just within European Union borrowing limits. But it has been widely criticised for not going far enough to cut taxes and spending or stimulate growth after two years of recession.

Letta said last week that the budget was the maximum the government could afford while ensuring the credibility of Italy's public finances.

Following final amendments in the lower house, the budget contained new spending commitments of 14.7 billion euros funded by additional resources of 12.2 billion euros made up of a mixture of higher tax revenues and spending cuts, leaving a funding gap of some 2.5 billion euros.

Speaking a few hours before the budget received final parliamentary approval, Letta repeated his commitment to cutting taxes for workers and employers using the revenue freed up by a comprehensive spending review and a crackdown on tax evasion.

"These interventions will go to reducing taxes on labour," he told an end-of-year news conference, adding that the government planned to include further measures against tax evasion in a package of reforms to be presented in January.

He said the extra credibility his government had won in the eight months since it came to power had already cut Italy's borrowing costs. The interest on its 2 trillion euros of outstanding debt is expected to reach 83 billion euros in 2013, down from an estimated 89 billion euros forecast last year, he said.

Separately, the government won a confidence vote in the lower house on a package of local tax measures.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)