ROME Italian centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi pledged not to leave politics minutes before a Senate vote to expel him from parliament on Wednesday following a tax fraud conviction earlier this year.

"We must stay on the field, we must not despair if the leader of the centre-right is not a senator any more. There are leaders of other parties who are not parliamentarians," Berlusconi told a crowd of supporters in central Rome.

The man who has dominated Italian politics for 20 years said he can continue to lead his Forza Italia from outside parliament.

