New Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni gestures at the Lower house of the parliament in Rome, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italy's new Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday that the country must keep its budget deficit below the European Union's 3 percent of gross domestic product ceiling this year and in the future.

In testimony to parliament, Saccomanni said that any measures the government takes to spur growth, like tax cuts, must be fully funded and not raise the deficit.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Steve Scherer.)