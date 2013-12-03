Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta arrives to attend a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at Villa Madama in Rome December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Tuesday criticised European Commissioner Olli Rehn for expressing scepticism about Italy's ability to respect pledges to cut its public debt.

The economic and monetary affairs commissioner warned in a newspaper interview that Italy was not cutting its debt fast enough and he "had to be sceptical" over its plans to cut spending and sell state assets.

Letta told reporters that in his role as commissioner Rehn "has no right to be sceptical." He said Italy's accounts are "in order" and it was important not to stifle economic recovery with excessive austerity.

In other comments Letta said he would set new government priorities for 2014 after talks with coalition partners ahead of a vote of confidence on December 11.

