MILAN Rating agency Fitch said on Monday prolonged uncertainty over Italy's economic and fiscal policies that may derive from the current political crisis was among potential triggers for a cut of the country's "BBB+" rating with negative outlook.

A reduced confidence that Italy's ratio between public debt and gross domestic product would fall from 2014 and the failure to balance the budget are other factors that could prompt a change in Italy's creditworthiness, Fitch said in a statement.

"The potential collapse of Italy's ruling coalition government puts the sovereign's short- and medium-term fiscal policy targets at risk and creates uncertainty at a crucial period when the 2014 budget should be finalised," said the rating agency.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)