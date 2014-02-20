Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance Fabrizio Saccomanni gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ROME Outgoing Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni will not attend this weekend's meeting of Group of Twenty economic powers due to the political upheaval following the resignation of Prime Minister Enrico Letta, a government source said on Thursday.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and senior official Vincenzo La Via, director general of the Treasury, will attend the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Sydney on February 22-23.

Centre-left leader Matteo Renzi, who has been asked to form a new government, is expected to name his cabinet by Saturday with the economics ministry yet to be filled. He will go to parliament for a confidence vote on Monday to complete the installation of his new administration.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)