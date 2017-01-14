May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
ROME Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni left hospital and held a cabinet meeting on Saturday following the heart procedure he underwent earlier this week, his office said.
Doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital said the 62-year-old, who took office last month, had made an excellent recovery from the emergency angioplasty they performed to unblock a blood vessel late on Tuesday.
Gentiloni, formerly foreign minister, took over as premier when Matteo Renzi resigned after his proposed reform of the constitution was rejected by Italians in a Dec. 4 referendum.
An opinion poll in daily Corriere della Sera on Saturday gave Gentiloni's government an approval rating of 33 percent, up from 25 percent a month ago, just after he took office.
The same poll said the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is now Italy's most popular party, with 30.9 percent of voting support, just ahead of Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party, on 30.1 percent.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.