Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta addresses a news conference at the end of the G8 summit at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kerim Okten/Pool

ROME Italian centre-left Prime Minister Enrico Letta declared on Thursday that a series of criminal trials involving centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi would have no impact on the functioning of the coalition government between their two parties.

"I see the government as stable and focused on its objectives and I don't believe there will be any kind of consequence from external issues," he said at a news conference with foreign journalists in Rome.

On Wednesday, Italy's constitutional court rejected a bid by Berlusconi to block a tax fraud conviction on procedural grounds and the former prime minister faces a separate verdict on Monday on charges of paying for sex with a minor.

Berlusconi has attacked what he calls leftist magistrates for trying to bring him down but has pledged to continue supporting the Letta government.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)