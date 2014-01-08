ROME The Italian government on Wednesday was forced to call off a plan to make teachers pay back salary increases they got in 2013, after fierce criticism from new centre-left leader Matteo Renzi.

The reversal showed the growing power of Renzi, the 38-year-old mayor of Florence and a member of the same Democratic Party (PD) as Prime Minister Enrico Letta. It also underlined the pressures facing the ruling coalition as it struggles to control Italy's deficit and address a two-year recession.

The Economy Ministry wanted 100,000 teachers and school workers to give back automatic seniority salary bumps they had received in 2013 by docking 150 euros ($200) a month from their pay. The idea was quickly attacked by Renzi, labour unions and members of the government.

"The cut to teachers is absurd. The government must fix this mess immediately," Renzi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Education Minister Maria Chiara Carrozza announced she had asked Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni to cancel the measure. Deputy Prime Minister Angelino Alfano, the leader of the ruling bloc's New Centre Right party, accused the government of shooting itself in the foot.

Shortly afterwards on Wednesday, the government announced it had cancelled the plan, a possible blow for Saccomanni. The former central banker is already under fire over the 2014 budget, which critics say does little to help growth.

Italy's economy, the euro zone's third biggest, has not grown since mid-2011. The unemployment rate hit a 37-year high in November, with youth joblessness topping 41 percent, according to figures published on Wednesday.

Average payment bands for teachers in Italy are between 27,000 and 30,400 euros a year before tax. That is broadly in line with the rest of Europe, but the government has repeatedly targeted education for spending cuts in recent years.

On Tuesday, former Deputy Economy Minister Stefano Fassina, a high-ranking PD member who resigned last week, accused Renzi of undermining the government, calling his repeated criticism of its policies "a daily round of challenges to the government's legitimacy".

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Larry King)