Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi talks during a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME New Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won his first confidence vote in parliament after pledging to cut labour taxes and pass broad institutional reforms to bring life back into a moribund economy.

In a vote which concluded in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Senate supported the confidence motion needed to confirm his new government in office by 169 votes in favour to 139 against.

Renzi must now win a confidence vote on Tuesday in the lower house, where his centre-left Democratic Party has a strong majority.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary and James Mackenzie)