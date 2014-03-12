ROME Italy's lower house of parliament approved a new electoral law proposal on Wednesday, giving a boost to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi as he prepares to unveil a fresh package of tax cuts and economic reforms.

The electoral reform, intended to ensure stable governments and prevent a repeat of last year's deadlocked election, must now go to the Senate where it is likely to face additional amendments from Renzi's own centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

Replacing the widely criticised electoral system, parts of which have been ruled unconstitutional by Italy's highest court, has been seen as a concrete test of 39-year-old Renzi's ability to pass wider reforms to help pull Italy out of its worst economic slump since World War Two.

