ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi appointed former deputy industry minister Claudio De Vincenti as his new chief of staff, giving him a central role coordinating work between the prime minister's office, ministries and other branches of government.

De Vincenti, 66, a university economist and longtime member of Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party, was formally sworn in as undersecretary to the prime minister at a cabinet meeting on Friday and becomes one of the prime minister's closest aides.

He served as industry ministry undersecretary under Renzi's predecessors Enrico Letta and Mario Monti, before being appointed deputy minister when Renzi took office last year.

De Vincenti replaces Graziano Delrio, who took over the transport and infrastructure portfolio this month after Maurizio Lupi quit over a graft scandal linked to public works contracts.

