BOLOGNA, Italy The man charged with shaping the economic policy of Italy's centre-left under its new leader Matteo Renzi on Tuesday vowed a programme of radical spending and tax cuts that he said would transform the country.

Filippo Taddei, 37, has probably the toughest job among the 12-strong policy team of Renzi's Democratic Party (PD), which dominates Enrico Letta's coalition government.

Italy faces a risk of irreversible "decay" unless Renzi can shake up an economy that has been dormant for more than a decade, Taddei told Reuters in his cramped study at Bologna's Johns Hopkins University where he teaches economics.

"That is why we feel such responsibility and sometimes we are even terrified by the job we face," he said.

Taddei, with youthful good looks and quick-fire, fluent English, typifies Renzi's team of telegenic thirty-somethings who see themselves as the almost inevitable winners of elections expected in 2015 at the latest.

Renzi, the 38 year-old Florence mayor who took the PD leadership by a landslide in a primary ballot this month, is the country's most popular politician, although polls suggest the centre-left and centre-right still have roughly equal support.

Taddei, who criticised Italy's 2014 budget for its marginal tax and spending tweaks, said the country must slash payroll taxes which are stifling growth but that this can only be achieved with corresponding cuts to spending.

As a proportion of gross domestic product Italy spends around 1 percentage point more than Britain on its national and local political apparatus, meaning savings of around 16 billion euros could be made, he said.

VESTED INTERESTS

Successive attempts by Italian governments to curb spending have floundered in the face of entrenched vested interests, but Taddei vowed that this time would be different.

"We will identify the sector, the place, the function where cuts are possible, and by March we will have a solid plan of action," he said, promising that all savings would be ploughed back into the economy in the form of tax cuts.

"If we succeed, we are talking about cutting labour taxation by about 10 percent, which will be the most drastic transformation of Italian society for a long time," he said.

Taddei said he was convinced that once Italians see they have a government that is committed to boosting their take home pay, the scourge of tax evasion which costs the state around 120 billion euros per year will also be easier to tackle.

"My job is to tell the Italians that for the first time they have a PD that supports people by cutting taxes on labour income," he said. "Sequencing is crucial because if you go strong against tax evasion at a time like this when people are desperate, they feel it is just an additional burden."

Taddei said scrapping taxation of primary residences, insisted on by Letta's centre-right coalition partners, had been a mistake and should be reversed, though he acknowledged the political obstacles to reinstating the tax.

Letta's room for policy manoeuvre may have increased since Silvio Berlusconi withdrew his Forza Italia party from the coalition, leaving a smaller majority dependent on centre-right rebels but which Letta says will be more effective.

"MUMBO JUMBO"

Renzi has often criticised the government during its seven months in office, though Letta also comes from the PD, and some observers think he will push for new elections as early as next spring.

Taddei declined to get into these political considerations but made clear he was disappointed with the results of Letta's left-right coalition and thought Italy could only make real progress when it had a cohesive majority with a clear mandate.

Then it would be viewed more favourably by the European Union and given more leeway on its public finances, he said.

He criticised Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni, a former central bank official, for plans to use one-off asset sales and an amnesty on funds illegally held abroad to fund tax cuts or spending rather than to lower the public debt.

"We're not going to do that mumbo jumbo with extraordinary revenue to cover current spending. That won't happen under my watch or Renzi's watch, and I think the moment we stop doing that Europe will look at us with different eyes," he said.

Only when Italy has adopted structural spending cuts to put its finances on a sound footing may Europe allow it to temporarily breach the region's budget deficit limit of 3 percent of output in order to make investments, Taddei said.

"Once we have done our share then if we need to we can go to Europe and say this country is running the risk of decay, and there's no future for Europe without Italy so we need some leeway for investments in the future of this country.

