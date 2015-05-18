Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi looks up as he waits for the arrival of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government on Monday passed legislation to make a one-off payment to millions of pensioners, a decision taken just weeks before important local elections.

Italy will pay an extra 2.2 billion euros (1.59 billion pounds) to 3.7 million retirees on Aug. 1 after a constitutional court ruling last month overturned part of a 2012 reform that slashed pension spending, Renzi said.

To pay for the provision without upsetting public finances, the government will tap resources that had been set aside in this year's budget to alleviate poverty.

The court ruling increased the challenge to a government struggling to stick to European Union budget deficit limits, and Monday's decision excludes pensioners who receive more than 3,000 euros per month.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said paying back all pensioners would have pushed the deficit to 3.6 percent of GDP, above the 3 percent EU limit that Italy has pledged to respect.

The constitutional court set the government no deadline to act on its decision, but Renzi said it was "folly" to suggest that the decree had been passed to influence elections in two weeks' time, the first major test of voter support for Renzi since he triumphed in European elections a year ago.

Instead, he said he wanted to reassure pensioners and Italy's European partners that the issue would be handled quickly.

The court overturned a portion of a reform passed at the height of the euro zone debt crisis by the technocrat government of former prime minister Mario Monti that blocked inflation-adjusted increases in pensions of more than 1,500 euros a month.

While the ruling did not say precisely what action the government must take, Renzi said reimbursing all those affected by the block would have cost the state 18 billion euros.

"Every euro we give to pensioners we take away from someone else," he said.

Italy is edging its way out of a deep recession and has promised the European Union it will lower its budget deficit to 2.6 percent of GDP this year from last year's 3.0 percent.

The European Commission said last week it would assume for the moment that the constitutional court ruling would not affect Italy's budget projections but that a final decision would depend on what action the government took.

Renzi said that, among pensioners who receive between 1,500 and 3,000 euros a month, those with the lowest pensions would get the biggest payout, ranging from 268 euros to 750 euros.

