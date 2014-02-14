EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano has accepted the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Enrico Letta and will immediately begin formal consultations to form a new government and complete them by Saturday, a statement from Napolitano's office said.
He is expected to ask centre-left leader Matteo Renzi to form a government, after Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party, the largest party in the ruling coalition, withdrew its backing from Letta on Thursday.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
PARIS Eleven candidates got the go-ahead on Saturday to run in France's presidential election in a vote that independent centrist Emmanuel Macron remains favourite to win.
MOSUL, Iraq Thousands of Iraqis surged out of western Mosul on Saturday during a lull in heavy fighting in districts around the densely populated Old City where Iraqi forces are facing fierce resistance from Islamic State militants.