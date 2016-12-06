Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi talks to President Sergio Mattarella before a ceremony led by Pope Francis to close the Holy Door marking the closing of the Catholic Jubilee Year of Mercy in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tiziana Fabi/Pool

ROME Italian President Sergio Mattarella wants a new electoral law covering both houses of parliament before the country holds a national election, a source close to the president said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who lost a key referendum on constitutional reform on Sunday, is expected to hand in his resignation after parliament approves the 2017 budget, scheduled for Wednesday.

Many opposition parties have called for early elections but the head of state's position means he prefers that current electoral laws - one for the lower house and another for the Senate - be unified first, the source said.

