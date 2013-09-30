ROME As many as 20 senators from the centre-right party of Silvio Berlusconi are ready to form a breakaway group unless the former premier backs down on his hard line to bring down Italy's government and head to elections, a top member of the party told Reuters on Monday.

The threat, which lawmakers from the People of Freedom Party (PDL) are going to level at Berlusconi during a meeting on Monday, may give Prime Minister Enrico Letta a chance to save his government after five PDL ministers resigned on Saturday.

Letta is going before parliament for a confidence vote on Wednesday and needs to secure a majority in the Senate - where the PDL is currently the second-largest party -- in order to continue in government.

(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni; editing by Alessandra Galloni)