ROME A referendum on Italian constitutional reform planned for the autumn will be held on either Oct. 30 or Nov. 6, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.

Renzi said it was up to Italy's highest court to decide the date for the referendum on proposed constitutional changes. He has repeatedly said he will resign if voters reject the changes.

In an interview on Corriere TV in Milan, Renzi rejected an idea which has been circulating in the Italian press, to split up the referendum to allow people to vote on various separate aspects of the reform.

"It doesn't stand up," Renzi said of the hypothesis.

