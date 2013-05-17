Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta attends a news conference with European Parliament President Martin Schulz (not pictured) at Chigi palace in Rome May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME The Italian government will reform an unpopular housing tax, IMU, by the end of August, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Friday, saying that the changes would be fully funded and would respect European Union deficit limits.

"We are setting a time until August 31 within which the government and its supporting majority will reform IMU," Letta told a news conference, confirming that payments would be suspended in June.

Letta, who has emphasised the need for pro-growth policies to stimulate a moribund economy, also said the government had set aside 1 billion euros (846.17 million pounds) to finance subsidies to idled workers until the end of 2013.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Naomi O'Leary)