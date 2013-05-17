German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ROME The Italian government will reform an unpopular housing tax, IMU, by the end of August, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Friday, saying that the changes would be fully funded and would respect European Union deficit limits.
"We are setting a time until August 31 within which the government and its supporting majority will reform IMU," Letta told a news conference, confirming that payments would be suspended in June.
Letta, who has emphasised the need for pro-growth policies to stimulate a moribund economy, also said the government had set aside 1 billion euros (846.17 million pounds) to finance subsidies to idled workers until the end of 2013.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.