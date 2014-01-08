New elected centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi gestures during his first national meeting in Milan, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

FLORENCE, Italy Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi outlined his proposed Jobs Act on Wednesday, promising a simpler system with lower costs for companies, less restrictive hiring and firing rules and more protection for workers who lose their jobs.

The 38-year-old mayor of Florence has pressed the government to move more quickly with economic reforms since he won the leadership of the Democratic Party, the biggest party in Prime Minister Enrico Letta's ruling coalition, last month.

In a document to be circulated to parliamentarians, officials and other experts, Renzi, who is not in the government but who will have a decisive say over its reform programme, said the proposals would form the basis for discussion at a meeting of the Democratic Party leadership on January 16.

"It is an open, political document which will become a proper technical proposal within a month," he wrote.

With unemployment reported earlier on Wednesday at its highest level since the current records began in 1977 and youth unemployment running at more than 41 percent, the government urgently needs to show it is acting.

Renzi's proposed Jobs Act, one of the most closely watched reform announcements since his election to the party leadership, is likely to form a central part of a new coalition pact to be announced by Letta in the next few weeks.

As well as dealing with employers and unions, both of which have resisted previous efforts to shake up labour laws, Renzi will have to deal with potentially sceptical centre-right partners in Letta's coalition.

The proposals would see energy costs for companies cut by 10 percent and tax breaks on employment balanced by higher taxes on financial earnings.

"Those creating jobs will pay less while those who operate in purely financial areas will pay more, enabling us to cut corporate income tax by 10 percent," Renzi wrote. "It's a signal about fairness as well as an incentive to investment."

In the longer term, the document envisages a single form of employment contract in which job protection measures grow with seniority. The new contract would replace the current system in which workers on full contracts enjoy iron-clad job guarantees, leaving a growing army on temporary contracts with few protections.

Renzi has been at pains to avoid confrontation with unions over job protection rules after the experience of former Prime Minister Mario Monti, who became embroiled in a bitter fight over the symbolically important Article 18 of the labor code which protects workers from unfair dismissal.

But he has made clear that strict job guarantees, a major deterrent to employers taking on new staff, must be eased, especially for younger workers, with stronger unemployment benefits offered in exchange.

Renzi said he would present a new labour code within eight months "which will include and simplify all the existing rules in a way that is clearly understandable abroad."

The document calls for a reduction in the vast array of different forms of employment contract and a move toward "an employment contract with no fixed term with progressive measures of protection."

Eligibility for unemployment benefit would be widened with payment tied to training courses and the obligation to accept new job offers.

Other measures include proposals to include worker representatives on the boards of some large companies and measures to encourage employment in sectors including tourism, the green economy, agriculture and construction.

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Leslie Adler)