Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta looks on during a meeting at Villa Madama in Rome, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italy's Matteo Renzi, locked in a confrontation with Prime Minister Enrico Letta over the future of the government, is to state his position on the matter on Thursday at 1400 GMT.

"I read many conjectures about the government. What I have to say, I'll say tomorrow at 1500 at the leadership meeting, openly, with live video streaming," Florence Mayor Renzi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The comment came after the two met to discuss the government's future amid increasing speculation that Renzi may replace Letta at the head of the fragile ruling coalition.

The 140-strong leadership group of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is due to decide on Thursday whether the largest party in the coalition will continue to support the prime minister.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)