ROME Italy plans to meet national and international investors after the summer to detail the sale of selected state assets as part of a strategy to cut its enormous debt, a top lawmaker told reporters on Thursday.

Renato Brunetta, the chief whip of the centre-right People of Liberty party (PDL) in the lower house, spoke after an economic policy meeting between ruling coalition leaders.

"There's a commitment to launch in the autumn a roadshow with domestic and international investors to outline our strategy to attack the debt through sales and valuations of state assets," Brunetta said.

He did not say exactly what Italy planned to sell, but has said in the past that shedding state-owned real estate could raise billions of euros to lower debt, which it is estimated will exceed 130 percent of gross domestic product this year.

Italy has tried several times in the past decade to sell state-owned real estate, also by securitising it and selling shares to institutional investors, but has made little headway because of opposition from the state bureaucracy and unfavourable market conditions.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta is trying to balance the demands of the PDL, one of the two main parties in his uneasy right-left coalition, and his own Democratic Party (PD) to implement growth stimulus measures.

Italy's economy has been mired in recession since mid-2011, and only a small recovery is forecast for the end of this year.

While seeking to help fuel growth, Letta must also keep the budget deficit in check to meet European Union spending restrictions and ultimately reduce the country's debt load.

Brunetta also said a tax on primary homes, known as IMU, would be abolished as part of an overhaul of the property tax system that the government aims to draft by August 31.

Cancelling the hated real estate tax has been a major priority for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's PDL. The PD has instead pushed to lower payroll taxes, which it says would stimulate growth more while stemming record-high unemployment.

Italy plans to bring forward some payments the state owes to private companies that were planned for 2014 to the end of this year, Brunetta said, without specifying how much. About 20 billion euros of such debts were already scheduled to be paid this year.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Catherine Evans)