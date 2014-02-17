ROME The centre-left candidate in Italy's Sardinia was on course for victory on Monday after a local election that will give a lift to Matteo Renzi, the Democratic Party leader expected to become Italy's next prime minister.

With just over half of the vote counted, official figures showed centre-left candidate Francesco Pigliaru was on course to win with 43 percent of the vote ahead of his centre-right rival, the current regional governor Ugo Cappellacci on 38.5 percent.

The result will have no direct impact on the national government but offers encouragement to the centre-left in the first concrete test of its popularity since Renzi won the Democratic Party (PD) leadership primary in December.

Sunday's vote in Sardinia, an Italian region, followed the unexpected departure last week of Enrico Letta, who resigned as prime minister after growing pressure from Renzi to move more quickly on economic reforms.

Renzi is now expected to form a coalition government with the small centre-right NCD party as early as this week.

The Sardinian ballot also was of no help to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. It did not field a candidate in the race following a rupture between the local party and the movement's leader, comedian Beppe Grillo.

