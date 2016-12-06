BRUSSELS German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he was concerned that Italy might be facing a period of uncertainty, although he was confident that those overseeing Italian banks knew what they needed to do.

Schaeuble, speaking after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels, also said more time was needed to conclude a review of Greece's bailout.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday some debt relief for Greece but were divided on reforms it must undertake to reach fiscal targets, leaving it unclear if the International Monetary Fund will join the Greek bailout programme.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)