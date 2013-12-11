ROME Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a confidence vote in the lower house as expected on Wednesday, clearing the first hurdle to confirming his parliamentary majority ahead of a vote in the Senate later in the day.

Lawmakers backed the government 379 to 212. Letta, head of a coalition between the centre-left Democratic Party and smaller centrist and centre-right parties, asked parliament to back a broad programme of reforms which he said would lift Italy's stagnant economy after two years of recession.

He called the confidence vote to confirm his majority after Silvio Berlusconi, now banned from parliament, ended seven months of cooperation with the centre-left by pulling his Forza Italia party out of the coalition.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Steve Scherer.)